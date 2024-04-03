SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.77

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and traded as low as $3.38. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 12,220 shares traded.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.46.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

