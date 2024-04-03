SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.75 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $959.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

