State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of ATI worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth about $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 70.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ATI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.22. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

