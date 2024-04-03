State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.94 Million Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

