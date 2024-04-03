State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Charter Communications by 4,084.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,349 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Charter Communications by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $278.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.41 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.00.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

