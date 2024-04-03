State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,565 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $231.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.04 and its 200 day moving average is $238.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.96 and a 12-month high of $251.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,278 shares of company stock worth $2,662,515. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.