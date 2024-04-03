State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,659 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.92%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.