State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 24,100 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

