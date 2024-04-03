State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 29,000 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sempra by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 51.77%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

