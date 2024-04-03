State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $413,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $264,477,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 507.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,505,000 after buying an additional 2,641,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

