State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 198,069 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

