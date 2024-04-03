State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Hess by 30.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $155.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $124.27 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.23.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

