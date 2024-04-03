State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.24 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

View Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.