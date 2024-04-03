State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.60 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

