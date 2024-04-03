State of Michigan Retirement System Has $14.44 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

