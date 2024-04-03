State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

