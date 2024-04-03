State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.