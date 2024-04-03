Stephen A. Vintz Sells 15,505 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tenable Price Performance

TENB opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 15.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,278,000 after buying an additional 245,243 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Tenable by 5.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 972,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 475,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

