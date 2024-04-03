STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock opened at $216.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.79. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $180.54 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

