Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Down 9% After Insider Selling

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares were down 9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 200,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 939,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Specifically, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,741 shares of company stock worth $223,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STOK. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $605.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 976.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 1,262,126 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,011,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 521,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after buying an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

