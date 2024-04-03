Susquehanna Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $45.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SMTC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

Semtech Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a PEG ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $43,504,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 1,466,665 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Semtech by 1,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,148,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after buying an additional 906,430 shares during the period.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

