Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 937 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $421.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $275.37 and a fifty-two week high of $430.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.52.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

