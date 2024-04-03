Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 12,600 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 169.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after buying an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $894.52 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.20 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $784.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.07.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

