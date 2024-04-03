Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $20,057,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 161.7% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 57,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.