Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $149.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.45. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.91.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

