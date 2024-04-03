Tammi R. Salazar Sells 781 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $39,089.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,045.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a market cap of $333.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.59. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 71,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

