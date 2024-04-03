Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.51

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.51 and last traded at $111.56, with a volume of 38156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.