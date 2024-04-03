Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 15,505 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

