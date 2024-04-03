Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRNO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $66.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 99.45%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

