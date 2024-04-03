Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives $197.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $132.29 and a 12 month high of $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.09. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

