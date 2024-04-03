Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

TGH opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

About Textainer Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

