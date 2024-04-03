The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,605,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Clorox by 742.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Clorox by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CLX opened at $148.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

