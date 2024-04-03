The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.75

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.07. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 222,208 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
