The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.75

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.07. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 222,208 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

