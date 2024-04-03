The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DSGX. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX opened at $90.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,571,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after buying an additional 894,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.