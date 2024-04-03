The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $90.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.38. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $94.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

