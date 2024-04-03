The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DSG

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 2.3 %

TSE:DSG opened at C$123.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$120.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$111.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$95.03 and a 52 week high of C$127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$200.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 2.6266695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Descartes Systems Group

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total value of C$2,205,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total transaction of C$2,205,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 12,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.38, for a total transaction of C$1,609,104.06. Insiders have sold 45,442 shares of company stock worth $5,397,737 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.