The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of DSG opened at C$123.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$120.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.52. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$95.03 and a 52 week high of C$127.91. The stock has a market cap of C$10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of C$200.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 2.6266695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total transaction of C$2,205,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total transaction of C$2,205,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 12,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.38, for a total transaction of C$1,609,104.06. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,442 shares of company stock worth $5,397,737. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

