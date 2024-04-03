The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of The Ensign Group worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,020,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 147,698 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.14 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,782 shares of company stock worth $10,048,943. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

