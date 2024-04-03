The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.53

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.53 and traded as high as $5.58. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 64,764 shares changing hands.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.06%.
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
