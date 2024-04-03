The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of C opened at $62.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

