The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TPG. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

TPG stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. TPG has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin L. Davis sold 822,017 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $34,228,787.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,168,477.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132 in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

