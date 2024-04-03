The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.60

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 62176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

