The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

