The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Cut by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $230.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

