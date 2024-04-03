The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sonia L. Coleman Sells 1,857 Shares of Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $225.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $264,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $220,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 138.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 71,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $12,683,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 89,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

