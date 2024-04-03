The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 750,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $225.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.04.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

