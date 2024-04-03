TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 124,397 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,382,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,397 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 3.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $245,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,163 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,562,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,165.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after acquiring an additional 448,074 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,919,000 after acquiring an additional 395,351 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

