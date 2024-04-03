TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.6% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned 3.57% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $480,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

