TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 1.74% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $294,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 73,120 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VOE opened at $153.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

