TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,595,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,008 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.74% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $754,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,279.8% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 977,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,017,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 73,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

